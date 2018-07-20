Cab of truck dangles from I-75 bridge in Florida

New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Pinecrest police arrested 40-year-old Brian James Kleb shortly after he reportedly snatched $1540 from a woman who was making a deposit at a Wells Fargo Bank on Monday, July 16. Kleb snatched the money, elbowed the victim and ran out of the bank.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two adults seen in this video. The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on July 10, shows an unknown female kicking a young male child several times.