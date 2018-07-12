Road extension will complete north-south corridor and alternative to Interstate 75 through Lakewood Ranch for Manatee-Sarasota in 18 months.

There is a local alternative coming to Interstate 75. For some, it can't come soon enough

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

July 12, 2018 12:38 PM

Lakewood Ranch

As cars whizzed past on nearby Interstate 75, the final — and most difficult — piece of the puzzle to extend Lakewood Ranch Boulevard south to Fruitville Road fell into place Thursday.

Local government and business leaders turned shovels of soil during a groundbreaking for the $16 million project, which will transform the final two miles of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard into a four-lane highway.

1.JPG
The groundbreaking for the extension of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to Fruitville Road was held within sight of Interstate 75 and the blue Sarasota water tower.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Expected to be completed in 18 months, the new section will complete the north-south corridor between Parrish via the Fort Hamer Bridge through Lakewood Ranch to Sarasota County, and provide an alternative to I-75.

The extension also will help Schroeder-Manatee Ranch develop its Waterside community on 1,425 acres. Waterside will include as many as 5,100 residential units.

2.JPG
Business and government leaders gather Thursday for the groundbreaking to extend Lakewood Ranch Boulevard south to Fruitville Road. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The start of work on the extension of the road comes months after the rest of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard was completed.

The final phase was held up by right-of-way acquisition issues. Rex Jensen, chief executive officer of SMR, got involved with negotiations with property owners to break the logjam.

3.JPG
The two-mile extension of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to Fruitville Road is shown in purple at the bottom left of the map. The road project is projected to be completed within 18 months.
provided rendering

Preparations for the start of construction took far longer than the time that will be required for actual construction.

“I have been working on this for 28 years. This should have been done at least 20 years ago,” Jensen said prior to the start of ceremonies Thursday.

“I got involved because you look at the traffic on I-75 and know that people don’t want to drive in it. Hopefully the extension will provide drivers with an alternative,” he said.

4.JPG
One of those who attended the groundbreaking to transform this humble stretch of country road into a four-lane public highway called it the "path to the future." The project will complete the extension of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to Fruitville Road.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Sarasota County commissioner Michael A. Moran said SMR is doing more than funding and constructing roads.

“You are building a legacy,” Moran said.

Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial, said that even though the road extension has not been an easy project, Lakewood Ranch has become the second-fastest selling master-planned community in the United States.

5.JPG
Business and government leaders gathered Thursday for the groundbreaking to extend Lakewood Ranch Boulevard south to Fruitville Road. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Maryland-based real estate consulting firm RCLCO ranked Lakewood Ranch second in the nation this week with 826 new home sales halfway through 2018, an increase of 33 percent from last year.

SMR will start construction of Waterside Place this year, making it Lakewood Ranch’s second Main Street project.

6.JPG
Rex Jensen, CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, said the extension of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard to Fruitville Road will provide drivers with an alternative to Interstate 75.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Waterside Place will be a lakefront town center with shops, restaurants and residences. It is also planned as the future home of The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

Contractor for the road extension project is Woodruff and Sons.

“The improvement to the transportation network will contribute greatly to the quality of life for people in both Manatee and Sarasota counties, allowing for ease of north-south travel and an alleviation of congestion on I-75,” said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for Lakewood Ranch.

7.JPG
Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial, said ground will be broken on Lakewood Ranch's second town center, Waterside Place, later this year.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“The road will also help to connect Sarasota with the job center that Lakewood Ranch has become,” Cole said.

For more about Waterside Place, visit http://lwrwaterside.com/waterside-place/.

