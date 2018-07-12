Here's when the next downtown Bradenton traffic headache will begin

A seven-month, $1.5 million project to rebuild a major downtown Bradenton intersection improvement construction is set to start Aug. 6. at Ninth Street West and Third Avenue West.

The work by the Florida Department of Transportation project will include adding a dedicated southbound right-hand turn lane from Ninth onto Third, narrowing the size of the lanes and existing medians and widening the walking trail over the Green Bridge.





The intersection is the first one motorists on the Green Bridge face when entering downtown Bradenton

City of Bradenton public works director Jim McLellan said FDOT will limit lane closures to when crews are working at night and no lane closures on the bridge are expected between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. The contractor is allowed to close Third Avenue West for up to 30 days of the project, whether it be needed for intermittent or extended closures.

Another project set to start soon is the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 15th Street East and Ninth Avenue.

Starting July 23, the intersection will be closed for six months for the removal of the existing traffic signals and construction of the roundabout.

The $3.3 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

The roundabout project at 15th Street East and Martin Luther King Blvd. will begin July 23 and will be closed for the first six months of construction. File photo by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

And beginning Monday, work will begin on the entire 1-mile length of the Palma Sola Causeway to replace a 12-inch force main sewer line. The city has been awaiting permits for the project for months to replace the aging system that has caused several spills and beach closures over the past couple of years.

The good news is that no lane closures will occur, but motorists can expect typical slowdowns through construction areas. Site preparation began July 9.

McLellan said the project is expected to reach “substantial completion by the first week of December and final completion by Jan. 8.”

Another major project scheduled to begin this summer is the Eighth Avenue West pedestrian safety project between 14th Street West and Ninth Street West, but it remains unscheduled. McLellan said, “We’ll be getting on Eighth shortly as well.”

FDOT is doing the pedestrian safety project, but the city has scheduled a water main replacement project simultaneously with FDOT’s project.