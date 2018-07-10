Full version of Palmetto Police Department's holiday slide show
As well as highlighting the department's achievements throughout the year, a Palmetto Police Department video from 2016 includes a joking reference to water boarding, which some consider to be a form of torture. This is a clip from a full version.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.
The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment when a store clerk was sucker punched in the face by a suspect after the clerk refused to sell him alcohol at 3:30 a.m. on July 1, 2018.
Miami-Dade police are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.