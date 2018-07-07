Family of Bradenton man killed in fatal Thursday morning crash prepares memorial

The family of a 43-year-old man killed in a fatal Thursday morning crash gathered at the site Saturday afternoon for a memorial service.
Loved ones hung a photo of Petro Chyshkevych on the tree his car crash into after it was struck by a car driven by 30-year-old Bran-don Mulrain-Williams, who now faces a charge of vehicular homicide.
Chyshkevych's picture was placed in a white frame and surrounded by flowers. The base of the tree also housed bouquets and candles in memory of the husband, father, son and brother. Just a few feet away, shattered glass and debris from his mangled car lay in the grass.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Mulrain-Williams was "traveling in a reckless manner" southbound on 75th Street around 10:38 a.m. Thursday when he tried to pass a car driven by an 18-year-old woman. He struck the rear left tire of the car in front of him and his car flipped, striking Chyshkevych's car with its roof.
Troopers said Chyshkevych's car hit the tree that the memorial rests on before coming to a rest. Chyshkevych's daughter suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
