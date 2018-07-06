Growing number of beach restaurants joining 'Skip the Straw Suncoast' campaign

Miami-Dade police are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman who appears injured and unconscious when falling from a burgundy Ford Expedition at the intersection of E. 131 Ave. and N. 15th St. in Tampa, Fla.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.
Surveillance video shows a woman knocking wine and a fish bowl off a counter at a liquor store in Spring Hill, Florida after being refused sale of cigarettes and liquor when she couldn’t produce an ID.
Students with March For Our Lives are using this opportunity to visit each of Florida's 27 congressional districts and register young voters. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas join local student activists on a tour called the Road to Change.
K-9 Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd with the Pensacola Police Department, took a loaded shotgun out of the hands of an armed burglary suspect Thursday and helped the Florida officers make the arrest without incident.