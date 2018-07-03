Surveillance video shows response to girl's death in detention center

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about a person who fell from an SUV at the intersection of East 131 Avenue and North 15th Street Monday to call them. Deputies want to check on the person who fell.
Surveillance video shows a woman knocking wine and a fish bowl off a counter at a liquor store in Spring Hill, Florida after being refused sale of cigarettes and liquor when she couldn’t produce an ID.
Students with March For Our Lives are using this opportunity to visit each of Florida's 27 congressional districts and register young voters. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas join local student activists on a tour called the Road to Change.
K-9 Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd with the Pensacola Police Department, took a loaded shotgun out of the hands of an armed burglary suspect Thursday and helped the Florida officers make the arrest without incident.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.