Surveillance video shows woman smash wine bottles, injure fish after being asked for ID at store
Surveillance video shows a woman knocking wine and a fish bowl off a counter at a liquor store in Spring Hill, Florida after being refused sale of cigarettes and liquor when she couldn’t produce an ID.
