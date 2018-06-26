Manatee 911 center will soon be able to find you via your cell phone

Emergency response time can mean the difference between life and death.
In Manatee County, first responders being dispatched to the wrong location "happens frequently," especially when people dial 911 from their cell phones, according to Emergency Communications Chief Jake Saur.
That's why Manatee County Public Safety plans to integrate RapidSOS technology into its 911 call center. The update will allow 911 callers in Manatee County to automatically share their locations with dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center via their cell phone.
When a person in Manatee County calls 911 from their cell phone, dispatchers have to send it back to the cell carrier in an attempt to triangulate it between cell towers.
However, this practice does not always yield accurate results, as Saur says if he calls 911 from within the ECC, his location registers as somewhere "out in a field."
"It takes us a while as we try to track that cell phone," he said. "Especially in buildings."
The Manatee County ECC takes an average of 400,000 calls a year, with 75 percent of those calls coming from mobile phones.
The calls are dispatched to the county's law enforcement agencies, Emergency Medical Services, Marine Rescue and nine independent fire agencies, depending on the emergency and its location.
Saur says the changes will take effect in October, when Apple releases its latest software update in iOS 12.
The county's announcement came a week after Apple revealed its partnership with RapidSOS to use GPS, WiFi and elevation to provide location data within six meters of a caller. Users will not have to download a separate app to benefit from the service.
"This is a very critical update for the 911 world," Saur said. "If Uber can find out where you are, why can't we?"
In October 2017, the ECC also launched its text-to-911 service, although Saur says the center only gets about eight texts a month, with two or three of them being emergency-related.
Sarasota County Emergency Services is also looking into upgrading its call system, according to 911 Coordinator Sally Lawrence.
Since Sarasota's call processing equipment is not currently compatible with RapidSOS technology, the county is exploring other alternatives, such as a RapidSOS lite web interface. However, that interface requires dispatchers to open another screen on their computers.
"When you have an over-abundance of information, you have a lack of attention," Lawrence said.
Another possible solution would be a deal between the county's vendor, West, and the cell carriers themselves, which would send caller location data directly to the call center without the need for a third-party application.
Lawrence considers this the "ideal" solution because "it takes the user out of the equation and works across all devices" but says it has been "a very slow process."
With almost 30 years' experience working in dispatch, Lawrence says she's been "waiting a long time" to see an upgrade. When she once asked a 911 caller what color her house was, she said the caller had to run outside and check.
"She forgot because she had just witnessed something traumatic," she said. "We are the calm ones when we are looking at the map."
Before the upgrades take effect, and even after, Lawrence reminds callers to "please look around and get your location when you dial 911."
According to Manatee County ECC's website, residents are urged to call 911 when:
- Reporting a fire.
- Stopping a crime in progress or about to occur.
- eporting an accident.
- Seeking immediate medical attention.
- Life or property are in danger.
The website reminds residents not to call 911 for:
- Routine law enforcement inquiries.
- Weather information.
- Directions.
- Directory assistance.
- Complaints about loud noises from neighbors.
- Utility problems.
If a resident is unsure of whether or not they have an emergency, it is best to dial 911 anyway and let the ECC decide what action to take.
