Florida COVID update: 3,598 more cases added to state total, fewer people in hospital

Florida on Tuesday reported 3,598 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,590,400 confirmed COVID cases and 55,622 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days the state has added, on average, 222 deaths and 4,321 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,847 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Tuesday report. This data is reported from 232 Florida hospitals. That is 259 fewer patients than Monday’s report, but also from 25 fewer hospitals than the 257 that reported on Monday. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.55% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 8.5% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,235 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 72. That represents about 19.30% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 20.6% the previous day.