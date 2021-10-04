COVID-19 vaccines prevented 2,400 deaths among seniors in Florida, HHS report says

A new government study said 17,000 senior citizens in Florida were shielded from being infected with the coronavirus because they were vaccinated against COVID-19, 6,700 were saved from being hospitalized and 2,400 avoided death.

The report from the Department of Health and Human Services, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, found that Florida was among three states, alongside California and Texas, that benefited the most from the vaccine shots.

The study found a reduction of 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

The report also found reduced numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infections across all racial and ethnic groups.

“The study found that high vaccination rates for all adults were even more protective for Medicare beneficiaries than just a high elderly vaccination rate on its own,” HHS said in a statement on the study. “The COVID-19 vaccines protect communities by reducing infections, deaths, and hospitalizations.”

