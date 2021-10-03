Florida’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations fall under 5,000, only 810 more vaccinated

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 4,979 COVID-19 patients listed from 258 Florida hospitals, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

That’s 237 fewer patients than Saturday’s report from 260 hospitals. In Sunday’s report, COVID-19 patients occupied 8.7% of inpatient beds in those hospitals, compared with 8.96% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

The percentage number is based on 258 hospitals reporting 4,979 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 57,224 total inpatient beds.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,348 people were in intensive care units, a decrease of 15 from the previous day’s report. That represents 21.05% of the ICU beds at the 258 hospitals reporting data, compared to 21.27% of those reporting Saturday.

This number is based on 258 hospitals reporting 1,348 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 6,405 total ICU beds.

Sunday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 425 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Saturday, an increase of 18 from the previous day’s report. Of the 35 new COVID patients, 24 (68.6%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 136, an increase of three from the previous day.

FLORIDA COVID-19 VACCINE RATES

About 12,332,537 eligible Floridians — 57.4% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 810 over Saturday’s report from the CDC.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

The CDC reported that every county, aside from Hendry County and Glades County, still has a high level of community transmission. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,968,441 people, or 72.5% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,191,719 people are fully vaccinated, or 61% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 869,358 people are fully vaccinated, or 58.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 50,130 people are fully vaccinated, or 67.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 215,665 people are fully vaccinated, or 53.5% of the county’s population.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 5:18 PM.