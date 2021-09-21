Florida’s next surgeon general opposes mask, vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new surgeon general for Florida on Tuesday, a Harvard-trained doctor who advocated for an approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes protecting individual rights over community-based precautions.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA researcher who expressed skepticism of vaccines to end the pandemic, said Tuesday that he would “reject fear” as a public health strategy.

“Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies,” Ladapo said. “That’s been something that’s been unfortunately a centerpiece of health policies.”

As surgeon general, Ladapo will oversee the state’s Department of Health, Florida’s lead agency on combating the coronavirus pandemic. He replaces Dr. Scott Rivkees, a pediatrician whose last day was Monday.

Ladapo indicated on Tuesday that he’ll play a more prominent role than Rivkees, who was noticeably absent from public appearances over the last year.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ladapo has penned op-eds in the Wall Street Journal challenging main assertions by national health experts.

On Tuesday, he told reporters he wanted to address the “climate of mistrust” among the public about the nation’s coronavirus response, which has been a consistent theme of DeSantis’ since the start of the pandemic.

“That was a direct result of scientists, my colleagues, some of them, taking the science and basically misrepresenting it to fit their agendas,” Ladapo said. “This idea that people don’t get to make their own decisions on issues of health is wrong, and it’s not something that we’re going to be about.”

When asked whether the state should be promoting vaccines on Tuesday, Ladapo replied that too much emphasis had been placed on vaccines.

“The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn’t the only path for that,” Ladapo said. “It’s been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He said the state should be supporting many measures for good health: “vaccination, losing weight, exercising more [and] eating more fruits and vegetables.”

DeSantis said the state was getting a top-flight doctor who will tell the truth about the science behind the pandemic.

“Telling the truth is important, and I think that’s what Dr. Ladapo understands,” he said. “You’ve got to tell people the truth, and you’ve got to let them make decisions.”

As the head of Florida’s Department of Health, Ladapo will be a key figure in the debate on whether children should wear masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The state’s ban on mask mandates, and all other mitigation efforts, have ostensibly relied upon the guidance of Rivkees and the department. But the state has recently blocked Rivkees from testifying in a lawsuit against the ban on mask mandates.

Thirteen of Florida’s 67 school districts are currently facing financial penalties if they don’t follow a department rule that says parents must have the ability to opt out their children from school mask mandates.

Ladapo declined to say what type of mitigation efforts he would support in schools when asked on Tuesday.

“Well, you know, I’m discussing that with my team in terms of recommendations. It’s complicated … we are discussing,” Ladapo said.

However, he said pulling children from school is a “perfect example of how glaringly we’ve ignored public health.”

Ladapo was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States at the age of 5. His father was a microbiologist. He’s married with three children. He’ll also be employed by the University of Florida.

Ladapo said he is a “good friend” of Stanford University professor Jay Bhattacharya, who has become a go-to expert for DeSantis in public health matters. Bhattacharya was a witness for the state in a parent-led lawsuit against the governor’s mask mandate.

Ladapo still faces confirmation by Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate.

Tampa Bay Times staff writer Allison Ross contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.