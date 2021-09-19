Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge to under 9,000; ICU patients now under 2,300

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 8,976 COVID-19 patients reported from 255 Florida hospitals.

That’s 417 fewer patients than Saturday’s report from 257 hospitals. In Sunday’s report, COVID-19 patients occupied 15.90% of inpatient beds in those hospital, compared with 16.11% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

The percentage number is based on 255 hospitals reporting 8,976 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 56,462 total inpatient beds.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,284 people were in intensive-care units, a decrease of 97 from the previous day’s report. That represents 36.28% of the ICU beds at the 255 hospitals reporting data, compared to 36.57 the previous day and 37.71% on Friday.

This number is based on 255 hospitals reporting 2,284 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients and 6,295 total ICU beds.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sunday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 690 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Saturday, a decrease of 40 from the previous day’s report. Of the 66 new COVID patients, 50 (75.8%) had not been vaccinated.

FLORIDA COVID-19 VACCINE RATES

About 11,993,732 eligible Floridians — 55.8% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The CDC reported that every county’s level of community transmission was high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 1,916,548 people, or 70.5% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,160,611 people are fully vaccinated, or 59.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 847,947 people are fully vaccinated, or 56.7% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 48,962 people are fully vaccinated, or 66% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 209,671 people are fully vaccinated, or 52% of the county’s population.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 3:47 PM.