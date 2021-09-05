Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: Decrease continues in hospitalizations and ICU patients

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying Florida’s hospital beds and intensive care unit beds continued to slide the last two days, according to U.S. Health & Human Services data.

Patient counts posted to the HHS website Saturday said 261 hospitals reported 14,149 COVID-19 patients, a drop of 428, and an average of 54.2 patients per facility. Those patients occupied 23.7% of the total inpatient hospital beds.

Sunday morning’s update said 258 hospitals reported 13,928 patients, 221 fewer than the previous say, and an average of 54.0 patients per facility. Their percentage of total beds rose slightly, to 24.2%.

As for the intensive care units, the gross number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dropped 24 to 3,246 in Saturday’s posted count and another 32 to 3,214 in Sunday’s count. Saturday’s number was 51.7% of the ICU beds in the 261 facilities reporting and Sunday’s number was 48.8% of the ICU beds in the 258 facilities reporting.

Miami-Dade County

In Miami-Dade, hospitalizations decreased for the fifth consecutive day Saturday. The county’s daily report said that 1,081 COVID-19 patients were in Miami-Dade hospitals, 173 fewer than Friday, with ICU patients down 43 to 275. Of the 89 new patients, 78.7% weren’t vaccinated.

