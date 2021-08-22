Sunday’s Florida COVID-19 report: Slight increases in hospitalizations and ICU patients

Sunday morning’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed minuscule changes in Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.

Tiny though the changes are, they’re all increases.

The 17,253 patients reported represent an 18-person increase, 0.1%, from Saturday’s report. That’s 29.9% of all patients in the hospitals reporting Sunday, a number that was 29.5% in Saturday’s report. Two fewer hospitals reported Sunday, so the average number of patients per hospital edged up to 67.3 from 66.8.

As for intensive care units, a six-patient increase from Saturday put Sunday’s count at 3,558 patients, a 0.2% increase. That’s 53.3% of all of Florida’s ICU patients, which is a decrease from Saturday’s 55.1%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.