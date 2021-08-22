Coronavirus
Sunday’s Florida COVID-19 report: Slight increases in hospitalizations and ICU patients
Sunday morning’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showed minuscule changes in Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients.
Tiny though the changes are, they’re all increases.
The 17,253 patients reported represent an 18-person increase, 0.1%, from Saturday’s report. That’s 29.9% of all patients in the hospitals reporting Sunday, a number that was 29.5% in Saturday’s report. Two fewer hospitals reported Sunday, so the average number of patients per hospital edged up to 67.3 from 66.8.
As for intensive care units, a six-patient increase from Saturday put Sunday’s count at 3,558 patients, a 0.2% increase. That’s 53.3% of all of Florida’s ICU patients, which is a decrease from Saturday’s 55.1%.
