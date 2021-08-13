Florida COVID update: 1,071 more resident deaths over the last week, 23,933 new daily cases

Florida on Friday reported 23,933 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also reported 29 more deaths.

The jumps in cases and deaths are a sum of many changes to previous daily totals the CDC made Friday. The CDC Friday numbers show there were 23,933 new Florida cases and 29 new deaths reported on Thursday, which is one of many daily totals that saw increases and decreases over the course of the pandemic.

Florida, which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population, accounted for 16.9% of the country’s newly confirmed cases on Thursday, based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 12, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,375, up from a moving average of 4,469 on July 12. That number represents roughly a 378% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

Over the last week, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, Florida reported 151,764 cases, and 1,071 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report, released on Fridays. The number of deaths reflect a 73.9% increase over last week, when the state reported 616 weekly deaths. The state’s percent positivity held this past week at at 18.5%, the report said. High positivity rates indicate community spread.

In all, since the pandemic began, Florida has recorded at least 2,920,749 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 41,510 deaths, according to state data.

Reporting differently

The CDC has changed the way it reports daily cases and deaths in Florida. It now publishes cases and deaths based on the date of occurrence — instead of the date that it was reported to the agency.

The change is due to the Florida Department of Health submitting a complete and updated set of case data to the CDC every day, including retrospective COVID-19 cases, Weesam Khoury, the Florida DOH communications director, told the Miami Herald.

“This will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public,” Khoury said.

This means as new data is reported every day, previous daily totals are subject to change.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Wednesday report, 10,746,993 eligible Floridians — 50% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

A much higher number of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 60.6% of the state’s population, or 13,022,776. However, the Florida DOH’s weekly report says 1,928,214 Florida residents have received a first dose.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 21,655 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 12, with at least 590,769 total cases, according to the Florida health department.

In Miami-Dade, 2,131,804, or 78.5% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Only 1,711,274 people are fully vaccinated, or 63% of the county’s total population.

In Dade, 90.7% of the population 12 years old and over, 92.8% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ Broward County reported 14,666 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 12, with at least 298,648 total cases, according to the Florida health department.

In Broward, 1,285,793 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 65.8% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 1,034,505 people are fully vaccinated, or 53% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 76.4% of the population 12 years old and over, 78.3% of those 18 and older, and 96.4% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 9,170 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 12, with at least 182,525 total cases, according to the Florida health department.

In Palm Beach, 910,440 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 60.8% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 770,907 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.5% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 69.4% of people 12 years old and over, 71.4% of people 18 and older, and 89.6% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ Monroe County reported 500 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 12, with at least 8,656 total cases, according to the Florida health department.

In Monroe, 54,279 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 73.1% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 44,700 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.2% of the county’s total population.

In Monroe, 81.5% of people 12 years old and over, 83.8% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ Manatee County reported 2,646 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 12, with at least 48,672 total cases, according to the Florida health department.

In Manatee, 227,188 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56.3% of the total population, according to the CDC. Only 190,531 people are fully vaccinated, or 47.2% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 63.7% of people 12 years old and over, 66.1% of people 18 and older, and 87.6% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 15,840 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Thursday — breaking the state’s current hospitalization record for the 13th consecutive day, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 254 Florida hospitals. COVID-19 patients also accounted for 27.06% of all hospital patients.

This figure represents an increase of 44 from Thursday’s report.

Of that 15,840, HHS reports 3,213 people are in intensive care, representing 48.49% of the state’s ICU hospital beds.