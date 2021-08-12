DeSantis says reporting local COVID data on daily basis ‘may not be a bad idea’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to first responders during a press conference at the Grand Beach Hotel in Surfside, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

After weeks of hesitance from the state to release more detailed coronavirus case data, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signaled a willingness to reverse Florida’s stance.

Cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing across the state, but the trends are uneven, the governor said. Jacksonville has long gotten the worst of this summer’s surge, for example. Other areas in the state are reporting more sick patients, but some are nearer to their peaks than others, he said.

Given the regional pandemic differences, DeSantis said it may be time for Florida to report more detailed information than the case data published daily by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — daily data the state shares with the federal government but not the public.

“It is a huge state, and I think that these waves are not necessarily uniform,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville. “With these daily cases, those are reported publicly every day to the CDC so people have access to that. But in terms of breaking it down by county, that may not be a bad idea going forward. I know we used to look at that a lot.”

DeSantis’ remarks come weeks after experts began calling for the state to resume sharing more coronavirus data so citizens could be more informed about the state of their communities.

It may also signal a reversal from the way the state has reported cases for more than two months. On June 4, the state stopped publishing daily case, death and hospitalization reports directly to the public and moved to a weekly report. The governor’s office at the time cited the sharp decline in cases and the widespread availability of vaccines, which have shown to prevent the worst effects of the disease.

By early July, Florida coronavirus cases began to spike once again. An unprecedented increase in hospitalizations quickly followed. The state still reports daily case, hospitalization and death figures to the CDC. The public can view them there.

Earlier this week, DeSantis signaled he may be willing to directly report Florida’s case numbers to the public after the CDC incorrectly reported Florida’s case data for the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8. The figures have since been corrected.

“We’re trying to decide if it makes sense to at least put out something,” DeSantis said Monday. “Stay tuned on that. We’ll see what happens.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.