Florida COVID hospitalizations keep rising, ICU patients over 3,100, federal HHS says

Most hospitalization numbers related to COVID-19 patients in Florida continued rising, both in gross numbers and percentages, according to an update Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reset its record for current COVID-19 hospitalizations for the 11th consecutive day, this time at 15,449, an increase of 280 over Tuesday’s report. That accounts for 28% of all hospitalizations among the 232 hospitals reporting. As for patients per hospital reporting, that’s now at 66.6, a slight edge up from Tuesday’s 65.7.

The intensive care units at those hospitals have 3,114 COVID-19 patients, the HHS said, 54 more than Tuesday. That’s 47.6% of all ICU patients in reporting Florida facilities. The ICU patients per hospital edged from 13.2 to 13.4.

About the only hospitalization metrics that didn’t show an increase were how Florida compared to the nation, although the state still accounts for a disproportionate number of people who have COVID in hospitals and ICU beds.

Florida has about 6.5% of the U.S. population, but 20.4% of the nation’s COVID-19 current hospitalizations (down from 20.7% on Tuesday) and 17.5% of its COVID patients in ICUs (down from 17.9%).

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.