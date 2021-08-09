Florida COVID update: More than 28,000 cases per day over the weekend, another record

Over the weekend, Florida didn’t merely break its single-day COVID-19 case record — the state shattered it, according to numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday.

The CDC halved the weekend data sent by the state of Florida, 56,633 new cases, and put 28,316 new cases Saturday and 28,317 new cases Sunday. Either number blasts the state past the previous high of 23,903 established on Friday by 18.5%.

Along with that infection record, the state set another record, 13,977 current hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In total, the CDC reported 239 COVID deaths for Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

January was the worst month of the Florida pandemic, with daily case counts routinely topping 10,000. That followed a surge in July 2020, when daily case counts and hospitalizations also topped 10,000. Hospitalizations were higher in July 2020 over January because there was no vaccine yet. The latter half of July 2021 and early August is Florida’s third COVID-19 surge.

Cumulatively, Florida has recorded at least 2,782,083 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 39,934 deaths, according to the CDC.

From July 30 to Aug. 5, Florida reported 134,506 cases, and 175 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report released on Fridays. There were 24,086 more cases this week than last week, a 21% jump, and the percent positivity increased to 18.9% from 18.4% last week, the report said. High positivity rates indicate community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 13,977 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida — breaking the state’s current hospitalization record for the ninth consecutive day, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 251 Florida hospitals. COVID-19 patients accounted for 24.7% of all hospital patients on Sunday.

Of that 13,977, HHS reports 2,835 people are in intensive care, representing 44.8% of the state’s ICU hospital beds.

All numbers have been rising.

In Miami-Dade County, hospitals reported a rise in patients being treated for COVID (1,584) and COVID patients in the ICU (295).

There were 144 new COVID patients Sunday, 116 of whom (80.6%) weren’t vaccinated, according to the Miami-Dade dashboard.

On Sunday, there were 22 children in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami being treated for COVID. Of the 22, five children were in the Intensive Care Unit. Two children were on a ventilator, Miami-Dade data shows.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Saturday report, 10,670,383 eligible Floridians — 49.7% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Florida switched from daily to weekly COVID reports in early June. The Miami Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

Here are the county numbers based on report:

COVID-19 CASES AND VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 19,639 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida health department.

In Miami-Dade County, about 1,696,646 people, or 62.4% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated, the CDC said.

▪ Broward County reported 12,590 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida health department.

In Broward County, about 1,026,214 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.6% of the county’s total population.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 7,787 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida health department.

In Palm Beach County, about 766,129 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.2% of the county’s total population.

▪ Monroe County reported 388 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida health department.

In Monroe County, about 44,471 people are fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the county’s total population.

▪ Manatee County reported 1,985 new resident cases in the week ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida health department.

In Manatee County, about 189,557 people are fully vaccinated, or 47.0% of the county’s total population.