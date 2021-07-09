Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Delta variant vs. unvaccinated, COVID outbreaks & more

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. AP

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 33.7 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, July 9, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 606,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 185.6 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 4 million reported deaths.

More than 158.3 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 8 — about 48% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows. About 59% of adults and 56% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Here’s what happened between July 2 and July 8.

What does delta coronavirus variant mean for unvaccinated people?

About a month ago, the delta coronavirus variant first identified in India made up about 6% of genetically sequenced COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Now, new national data predicts the highly contagious variant will make up about 52% of analyzed coronavirus cases in the country by the end of the two-week period ending July 3, topping the previously dominant alpha variant first found in the U.K.

Meanwhile, about 99.5% of coronavirus deaths over the last six months have occurred in unvaccinated people. Here’s what experts say are the risks this group face.

Fauci tells unvaccinated to ‘get over’ politics of COVID-19 vaccines

Regardless of the COVID-19 vaccines’ reported safety and efficacy, many people remain hesitant and distrustful of the shots. Some have claimed the vaccines can make recipients magnetic, shed the coronavirus, trackable by the government or sick with the disease.

But White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, a long-time opponent of the politicization of the pandemic and vaccines, said to “get over it.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another. We’re saying: try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community,” he said.

Poll: How many Americans are still social distancing?

A low percentage of Americans are still social distancing from non-household members during the COVID pandemic, according to a new Gallup survey.

Eighteen percent of Americans say they’re isolating from people who don’t live in their homes — compared to 38% in March — according to a poll conducted June 14-20. The share of Americans completely or mostly social distancing peaked at 75% during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Here’s what else the poll found.

Delta variant now most dominant version of coronavirus in California

Nearly 36% of coronavirus samples sequenced in June comprise the delta variant, according to the California Department of Public Health. In May, the delta variant made up just 5.6% of sequenced cases in the state.

As of June 30, 63,447 samples have been sequenced in California.

The delta variant has surpassed the previously dominant alpha variant that first emerged from the U.K. About 34% of sequenced coronavirus cases in June are of the alpha variant. The next most common variant in California is gamma, which was first identified in Japan/Brazil.

Music festival sparks COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment say four staff members and 13 attendees from the Country Jam festival in Grand Junction got COVID-19 after attending the three-day event.

The June 24-26 outdoor music festival featured Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood as headliners. Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker and Kip Moore were among the other singers who performed.

Poll: Americans no longer think COVID-19 is biggest issue in U.S.

The lowest number of Americans now say COVID is the country’s biggest problem since the pandemic began, according to a new Gallup poll.

Eight percent of respondents said in a June 1-18 Gallup poll that COVID is the most important issue — a decline of 7 percentage points since May and 12 points since April. The highest percentage of people saying COVID was the most important problem was in April 2020 with 45%.

Continue reading to learn what Americans think is the nation’s biggest problems.

Church camp COVID-19 outbreak in Texas leaves over 125 infected

More than 125 campers and adults who attended a church camp in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, Texas officials say.

The pastor at Clear Creek Community Church in League City said hundreds more people were likely exposed to the virus at the camp or when the campers returned home.

The camp took place June 23-27 and involved students from sixth to 12th grade. More than 400 students attended the camp.