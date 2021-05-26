Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 2,327 new cases, more than 8 million fully vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 2,327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 66 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,316,142 coronavirus cases and 37,382 deaths. Among those who died, 36,647 were residents and 735 were nonresidents.

More than eight million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 311 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 499,512 cases and 6,401 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 199 new cases and four deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 244,130 cases and 3,064 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 134 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,004 cases and 2,866 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,083 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Manatee County reported 38 new cases and three deaths, putting its pandemic total at 39,711 cases and 688 deaths.

