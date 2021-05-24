Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,606 cases added, lowest recorded since October

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,606 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the lowest single-day case count recorded since October. The state also announced 28 new deaths. Of those who died, 27 were residents.

Monday’s case count is the lowest reported since Oct. 12, when 1,533 cases were added. Mondays, like Sundays, usually have a lower case count because less data is processed during the weekend. Testing information was not immediately available.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,311,941 coronavirus cases and 37,235 deaths. Among those who died, 36,501 were residents and 734 were nonresidents.

More than 7.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 396 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 498,953 cases and 6,372 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 163 new cases and reduced its death toll by one, putting its pandemic totals at 243,788 cases and 3,051 deaths. Health officials have previously said that death toll reductions occur if they learn that the person who died lives in another county.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 53 new cases and eight deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,786 cases and 2,853 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added four new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,080 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Manatee County reported 20 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 39,626 cases and 685 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.