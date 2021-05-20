Florida COVID update for Thursday: 2,893 new cases, 76 resident deaths, lower positivity

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 2,893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 77 new deaths. Of those who died, 76 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,302,489 coronavirus cases and 37,076 deaths. Among those who died, 36,347 were residents and 729 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 73,581 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.16% to 3.92%.

More than 7.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 539 new cases and 10 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 496,961 cases and 6,344 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 341,580 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,093,039 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.53% to 3.57%. The 14-day average was 4.10% on Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 253 new cases and 12 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 242,888 cases and 3,043 deaths.

In Broward, 213,224 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 723,358 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.97% to 2.88%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 154 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,270 cases and 2,835 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 139,512 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 571,693 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.5% to 3.55%.

▪ Monroe County added seven new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,056 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 9,997 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 30,669 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.14% to 3.92%.

▪ Manatee County reported 55 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 39,470 cases and 683 deaths.

In Manatee County, 33,892 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 148,186 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.01% to 4.01%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,264 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 406; Broward, 286; Palm Beach, 136; Monroe, four; and Manatee, 28; the agency said.