Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 30% of resident deaths were in Manatee, nearby areas

Manatee

Three Manatee County residents are among the latest 82 people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The official death toll of local residents who have died from the respiratory illness totaled 671, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Statewide, the deaths of 79 residents and three non-residents from COVID-19 were recorded. Since the start of the pandemic, 35,478 residents and 706 non-residents have died from the disease.

About 30% of the latest COVID-19 resident deaths reported in the state occurred in Manatee or surrounding counties.

On Wednesday, the state reported 4,394 new infections in Florida. Cases in the state now total 2,253,929.

In Manatee County, 113 new infections were reported, raising the county’s cumulative case count to 38,541.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across the state are on the decline, approaching the low seen at the start of April. On Wednesday, 3,009 people were admitted to hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, despite a decline, hospitalizations remain about 35% higher than they were on April. On Wednesday, there were 31 patients admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 61 available beds on Wednesday, including only five ICU beds.

Positivity rates

Of the test results processed by the state health department on Tuesday, 114 Manatee County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and were a median age of 31 years old, according to department’s daily COVID-19 county-by-county report. The positivity rate for those tests processed on Tuesday was 7.2%, an increase from a rate of 7.0% the previous day.

Statewide, the daily positivity rate dropped to 5.2% on tests results processed Tuesday compared to 6.1% the previous day.

Vaccines

As demand for the COVID-19 has dropped significantly, less than 43% of Manatee County residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine, according to daily vaccine reports from the state health department. Among the 172,001 people who have received at least a first shot, there have been 128,362 residents locally who have been fully vaccinated.

Across Florida, 9,037,042 people have received at least a first shot while 6,533,066 people have been fully vaccinated.

Surrounding counties

