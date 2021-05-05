Still looking for a COVID vaccine? Bradenton urgent care center welcomes walk-ins

You no longer need an appointment at the MD Now urgent care center in Bradenton to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

MD Now, 4332 Cortez Road W., had announced vaccination availability on April 22 by appointment only, but that requirement has been dropped.

“These vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 and are an important tool to helping us get our lives back to normal,” said Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD Now’s Chief Medical Officer. “At MD Now, we are doing our part to make them easily accessible to the public.”

MD Now is offering the Moderna, two-dose vaccines. The center is open 365 days a year, including holidays.

You must have health insurance to be eligible. For a full list of health insurances accepted at MD Now, visit MDNow.com or call 888-MDNOW-911.