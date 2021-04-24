More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manatee County as two more residents die

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and a spike in the daily positivity rate, which jumped to 7.7% from previous days in the 6% range.

Two more Manatee County residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus bringing the local death toll to 655 and total number of infections since the outbreak began to 37,553.

The two new local deaths were among 53 deaths across Florida, which reported 7,411 new cases. There have now been 34,812 deaths in Florida, not including 685 nonresidents. Statewide, case totals top more than 2.2 million.

Manatee County’s 202 new cases were reported out of 2,583 test results.

Both new fatalities are listed in age groups over the age of 64, which have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Those over 64 represent just 17% of the total cases but 82% of the fatalities.

Of Manatee County’s 655 deaths, 184 have been linked back to local long-term care facilities, but there were no new deaths this week traced back to those facilities.

In the meantime, vaccines are increasing with Manatee County administering a total of 164,046 vaccines, and 110,968 of those are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 202 new local cases, 42 were pediatric cases. Total number of infections in those under the age of 18 climbed to 5,128 and the positivity rate for children continues to test higher than the county average at 14.3%.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

16 and under: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Eight.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 26.

55-64: 71.

65-74: Increased from 129 to 130..

75-84: Increased from 207 to 208.

85 plus: 194.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 37,351 to 37,553.

The death toll increased from 653 to 655.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,474.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is about 7.7%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,196,502 to 2,203,913.

The death toll increased from 34,759 to 34,812, not including 685 nonresidents.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,834 to 31,971. The death toll remained at 807.

Pinellas County cases increased from 77,582 to 77,813. The death toll increased from 1,589 to 1,592.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 132,256 to 1,32,836. The death toll increased from 1,673 to 1,679.

Hardee County cases increased from 3,051 to 3,063. The death toll remained at 42.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,254 to 4,260. The death toll remained at 91.