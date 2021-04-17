Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 650 as 122 more cases are reported

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and two more residents have lost their lives to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of cases since the outbreak began climbed to 36,768 and Manatee County’s death toll has reached 650. The 122 new cases were reported out of 1,934 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 6.3%.

Statewide, there were 6,323 new cases reported and another 74 Floridians have died, bringing the state’s resident death toll to 34,404. Another 670 non-residents have died.

Both of the Manatee County deaths were in the hardest-hit age groups of over 65. There was one new death in the age group between 65 and 74, and another in the age group of over 85.

Locally, those over the age of 64 represent just 17% of all the cases, but 82% of the fatalities.

Long-term care facilities in Manatee County represent just 4% of the total cases, but deaths linked back to those facilities increased by one in the last seven days to 189 total.

A total of 4,935 of the county’s infections are pediatric cases and those under the age of 18 continue to see the overall positivity rate increase with children who are being tested, now testing positive at a 14.2% rate. It’s about a full percentage point higher from this point last month.

Vaccinations in Manatee County, as of Friday’s report, show 156,377 total vaccines administered with 94,445 now fully vaccinated.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

Under 16: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Eight.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 26.

55-64: 69.

65-74: Increased from 128 to 129.

75-84: 207.

85 plus: Increased from 195 to 196.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 36,646 to 36,768.

The death toll increased from 648 to 650.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,457 to 1,458.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is about 6.5%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,155,744 to 2,162,067.

The death toll increased from 34,330 to 34,404, not including 670 nonresidents.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,104 to 31,236. The death toll remained at 805.

Pinellas County cases increased from 76,172 to 76,425. The death toll increased from 1,575 to 1,578.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 129,041 129,549. The death toll increased from 1,648 to 1,659.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,995 to 3,007. The death toll remained at 42.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,207 to 4,216. The death toll remained at 89.