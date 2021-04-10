Manatee County reports 129 new COVID-19 cases as state’s percent positivity increases

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began to 35,917.

Florida recorded 46 new resident fatalities statewide and there were no new deaths in Manatee County.

The new fatalities brings the state’s death toll to 34,014, not including 662 nonresidents who became infected in Florida but died elsewhere.

Florida reported, 6,906 new cases bringing the total number of infections to 2,118,713. On Saturday, the state reported the results of 98,229 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.51% to 6.94%.

Of the 129 new local cases, 28 were pediatric cases. Pediatric cases in Manatee County rose to 4,764 and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a much higher overall positivity rate at 13.9%.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate was about 6.7% with 129 new cases being reported out of 1,917 test results.

Vaccinations continue to climb in Manatee County: 141,529 people have received at least one dose and of those, 84,355 people have completed the series.

Cases inside Manatee County’s long-term care facilities stabilized this past week and there were no new infections reported from Friday to Saturday. One new fatality over the past seven days was reported to be linked back to those facilities. The death toll for local long-term care facilities to rose to 188 out of the 637 total deaths.

Those over the age of 64 have been hit the hardest by the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, representing just 17% of the total number of cases, but 82% of the deaths.

Manatee County deaths by age group:

Under 16: zero.

17-24: one.

25-34: seven.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 25.

55-64: 67.

65-74: 126.

75-84: 205.

85 plus: 192.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 35,788 to 35,917.

The death toll remained at 637.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,445 to 1,446.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is about 6.7%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,111,807 to 2,118,713.

The death toll increased from 33,968 to 34,014, not including 662 nonresidents.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,385 to 30,505. The death toll increased from 798 to 799.

Pinellas County cases increased from 74,455 to 74,799. The death toll remained at 1,565.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 125,684 to 126,165 The death toll increased from 1,634 to 1,638.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,955 to 2,962. The death toll remained at 42.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,134 to 4,157. The death toll remained at 86.