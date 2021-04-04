Florida COVID update for Sunday: 22 more deaths, all residents, and 4,794 new cases

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,794 new confirmed cases and 22 total deaths Sunday, each of whom was a Florida resident and the vast majority from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

While Palm Beach and Monroe counties reported no deaths, Miami-Dade reported 17 and Broward reported two.

Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends. This week’s numbers show 149 more people testing positive and 14 fewer deaths reported than on last Sunday’s report.

For the pandemic, Florida reports 2,081,826 cases, 33,674 resident deaths and 34,328 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,128 more people who tested positive and 17 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 451,019 cases and 5,917 deaths.

.

▪ Broward County reported another 720 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 217,780 cases and 2,701 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 325 new cases (133,286 for the pandemic) and no deaths (2,661).

▪ Monroe County reported 19 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,523 cases and 49 deaths.

Manatee County

Manatee County reported 88 new cases and zero deaths, leaving its pandemic totals at 35,249 cases and 635 people who have died.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:31 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,858 people hospitalized, a 36-person slide from 1:30 p.m. Saturday. And that minor decrease is reflected in South Florida’s counties: Miami-Dade, down 16 to 522; Broward, down one to 449; Palm Beach, down eight to 170; and Monroe, down one to four.