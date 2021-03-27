COVID-19 claims another life in Manatee County amid 116 new cases. Local vaccines top 120,000

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County as the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus claimed yet another local life.

The death toll in Manatee County rose to 633 and the total number of infections since the outbreak a year ago this month climbed to 34,487.

Statewide, there were another 5,883 new cases and 26 more Floridians have lost their lives. The state death toll climbed to 33,142, not including 641 nonresidents who caught the disease while in Florida.

Manatee County’s 116 new cases are among 1,691 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 6.45%.

Since last week, local pediatric cases increased by 140 for a total of 4,449 and although those under the age of 18 test less, they continue to test at a higher overall positivity rate. The rate for those under 18 increased from 13.5% to 13.7% from March 20.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County have been hit the hardest by the virus representing just 17% of the total number of cases but 82% of the fatalities. The latest death came in the age group between 75 and 84 years of age.

Local long-term care facilities represent just 4% of the overall number of cases, but the deaths linked back to those facilities climbed to 187 of the 633 Manatee County deaths. It’s an increase of three fatalities since last week’s report.

The total number of local vaccinations continue to increase with 121,626 now having at least received one dose. There are now 52,782 people completely vaccinated.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

Under the age of 16: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Seven.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 25.

55-64: 66.

65-74: 126.

75-84: Increased from 205 to 206,

85 plus: 188.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 34,371 to 34,487.

The death toll increased from 632 to 633.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,422 to 1,433.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.45%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 2,033,179 to 2,039,062

The death toll increased from 33,116 to 33,142, not including 641 nonresidents.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,913 to 28,997. The death toll remained at 785.

Pinellas County cases increased from 71,265 to 71,499. The death toll was reduced from 1,561 to 1,543.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 119,790 to 120,274. The death toll remained at 1,601.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,889 to 2,891. The death toll remained at 37.

Desoto County cases increased from 4,031 to 4,042. The death toll increased from 82 to 83.