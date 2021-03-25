Coronavirus
Gov. DeSantis announces when Florida’s COVID vaccine age will drop to 40 and then to 18
All Florida adults will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning.
The next reduction of the age level for automatic vaccination eligibility, which now stands at 50, will be Monday, when the age drops to 40. The following Monday, the age will drop to 18.
Florida residents can pre-register at the state COVID vaccination site or call the vaccine pre-registration number for their county.
