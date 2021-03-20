More than 100,000 now vaccinated in Manatee County as COVID cases in Florida top 2 million

Florida reached another unfortunate milestone in the battle against the coronavirus on Saturday, topping 2 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The state recorded 5,105 new cases bringing the total number of infections to 2,004,362.

Florida health officials reported 93 of those new cases in Manatee County, bringing the local infection tally to 33,763 since the pandemic began. The 93 new cases were out of 1,485 test results.

There were 62 new resident deaths in Florida. And while there were no new deaths in Manatee County, 24 of the fatalities were in Sarasota County, according to health officials.

Florida’s death toll climbed to 32,713, not including 624 nonresidents who caught the disease caused by the coronavirus while visiting the state and then perished elsewhere.

There were 10 new local hospitalizations in the past seven days. Since the outbreak began, 1,411 county residents have been hospitalized.

Local long-term care cases increased slightly from last week to 1,354, or 4% of the total number of local cases. There was one new long-term care facility death reported this week locally. Out of the county’s 630 deaths, 184 of the fatalities have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 represent just 18% of the cases, but 83% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County climbed to 4,359, an increase of nine cases since Friday, and those under the age of 18 continue to test much higher than the county average at 13.5% overall.

Manatee County hit a positive milestone Saturday with more than 100,000 people now having been vaccinated at least once. The total number of people vaccinated climbed from 98,819 on Friday to 102,606 on Saturday. Of the total, 45,271 have either completed the two-dose series or have received the one-dose vaccine.

All Manatee County deaths by age group:

Under the age of 16: Zero.

17-24: One.

25-34: Seven.

35-44: 14.

45-54: 25.

55-64: 66.

65-74: 126.

75-84: 205.

85 plus: 186.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 33,670 to 33,763.

The death toll remained at 630.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak began increased from 1,410 to 1,411.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 5.79%

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,999,257 to 2,004,362.

The death toll increased from 32,651 to 32,713, not including 624 nonresidents.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,325 to 28,399. The death toll increased from 751 to 775.

Pinellas County cases increased from 69,829 to 70.089. The death toll remained at 1,524.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 117,406 to 117,769. The death toll increased from 1,576 to 1,577.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,870 to 2,872. The death toll increased from 35 to 37.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,970 to 3,976. The death toll remained at 79.