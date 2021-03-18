No more first COVID-19 doses at FEMA sites soon. Tampa, others will only give second dose

Florida residents soon will no longer be able to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from any Florida FEMA-supported site, which includes the Tampa Bay Greyhound Track.

Starting sometime next week, FEMA-supported state-run sites will stop giving first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and transition to administering only second doses, FEMA spokesman Mike Jachles said in a press conference Thursday.

This includes the main site at the Tampa Greyhound Track and affiliated satellite sites in Hillsborough and Polk counties. Other FEMA sites are in Jacksonville, Miami-Dade and Orlando.

“The important message here is if you need a vaccine and you meet the criteria, do not wait,” said Jachles, “because by mid-week next week, we will transition to second vaccines only. So you cannot get the first vaccines at the FEMA-supported sites.”

Jachles said this was always the agency’s plan to administer first doses or the one-dose series Johnson & Johnson vaccine for three weeks and then switch to giving second doses for another three weeks.

“When these sites were set up, we had an end date that was scheduled. So we had three weeks of the Pfizer vaccine and we’ll do three weeks of the second dose Pfizer vaccine to achieve that vision,” he said.

Jachles did not give a specific date on when the transition will occur next week but it could change depending on supply and public demand.

This announcement came after FEMA had announced it would stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which began Wednesday.

To date, Jachles said 61,382 vaccines had been administered at the FEMA-supported sites in Florida. FEMA has administered 1.3% of the 4,570,538 vaccines given in Florida.