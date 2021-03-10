Medically at-risk people can now get COVID vaccine in Broward County. Here’s how

Floridians age 16 and older who have a medical condition that makes them “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at state-run sites in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced the criteria expansion late Tuesday. Sites include at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

Beginning March 9, DOH-Broward is vaccinating persons deemed extremely vulnerable by a physician at all of its locations, in accordance with EO 21-47. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) March 9, 2021

Previously, people with at-risk conditions could only get vaccinated through hospitals, pharmacies, doctor offices and federally run sites like the one at Miami Dade College North campus.

That’s because under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, only physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists can vaccinate at-risk people. And Florida primarily contracts certified nursing assistants and registered nurses at its state-run sites.

Broward health’s department said it has now contracted with advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists to make at-risk vaccinations possible at all of its sites.

Besides proof of Florida residency, people with at-risk conditions who book an appointment at one of the Broward sites will also need to show a physician-signed “at risk” form. The form can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website floridahealthcovid19.gov. At-risk 16- and 17-year-olds must have a parent or legal guardian with them to sign the consent form at the site.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov, or call 866-201-6313. For TTY, the number is 844-252-2003. Someone will then contact you once an appointment becomes available. And remember, while you must live in Florida, you don’t have to get the vaccine in the county you live in.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution, in an online post said it was reviewing its operations at its state-run vaccination sites to see which one can vaccinate at-risk people.

State-run sites in Miami-Dade County, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami, and county-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex are not vaccinating at-risk people. There’s no word yet on whether that will change.

This article will be updated.