Did Miami site move away from DeSantis’ order? Some under 65 say they got a vaccine shot

The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North campus appears to have pivoted from state guidelines early Tuesday and begun offering vaccinations to many Floridians 18 and older who did not meet the governor’s eligibility criteria.

Long lines snaked through the campus’ parking lot and stretched down Northwest 27th Avenue, even before the site’s 7 a.m. opening.

The sight is similar to what was seen at a federally supported vaccination site in Florida City Saturday. Staffers went against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and opened up vaccinations to everyone because the site was seeing low demand. FEMA officials reverted the site back to following state guidelines Sunday.

Tuesday’s vaccination process at MDC North

On Tuesday at MDC North, those waiting in line by foot were brought into the parking lot where FEMA tents were set up, and waited further to register.

Appointments are not required at the site and most people were not registered ahead of time.

Once inside, those seeking vaccinations were given wristbands: red if they had a doctor’s note or the state’s “at-risk” form affirming underlying health conditions, blue for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and yellow for Pfizer’s vaccine (Registrants had the option of picking which vaccine they wanted.). Their IDs were scanned and after a quick health screen, they were sent inside for their shot.

The bulk of the line consisted of people who appeared to be under 65 and did not have a “at-risk” red wristband — people who were trying to get lucky after hearing reports that the site was vaccinating anyone 18 and older with identification.

Several people under 65 who were vaccinated also told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that they were only asked to show a driver’s license. Also, some people hit social media and WhatsApp with the same claim.

Some site staff were reminding those waiting in line that vaccines were supposed to be for those 65 and older, those with proof of underlying health conditions, healthcare workers with direct patient contact or law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older and pre-k-12th grade teachers and school staff or childcare workers.

FEMA spokeswoman Karyn Swoopes redirected the Miami Herald to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution. The division did not immediately respond to a request for comment.