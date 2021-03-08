Florida is lowering age limit for COVID vaccines on March 15

Any Floridian older than 60 will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination starting March 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis said Florida could afford to offer the vaccine more broadly because of what he called softening demand among seniors.

With this latest order, Floridians eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine under state policy are: long-term care facility residents and staff; people aged 60 and older; front-line healthcare workers; and sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 50 or older.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated.