Manatee County ramping up vaccine distribution with state manpower as they hit 50,000th shot

Manatee County is ramping up vaccine distribution, thanks to increased allotment of vaccines and manpower from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The county’s second site at the Public Safety Center will be manned by FDEM to allow the county to push out the 11,000 doses it is now receiving weekly. The announcement was made by Public Safety Director Jacob Saur on Wednesday afternoon at the county’s drive-thru vaccination at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton.

“They will start running our Public Safety Center site on Monday for a total of eight weeks,” Saur said.

The state workers will administer first doses for the first four weeks and will then administer only second doses during the following four weeks.

The announcement came as the county celebrated distributing its 50,000th first dose on Wednesday.

“We are going to see us move through this vaccine waiting pool for those 65 and over, law enforcement and officers and K-12 teachers that qualify very quickly,” Saur said.

Among the first law enforcement officers who were seen get vaccinated on Wednesday were Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan and Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

Even though Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded those eligible for a vaccine this week to include law enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers who are 50 years old or older, Saur wanted to assure Manatee County’s senior residents that the county remains committed to getting shots to everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

“If you are still waiting to get a vaccine, if you are still in our vaccine waiting pool, we are going to get to you and I expect to get to you by the end of this month at the latest,” Saur said.

On Wednesday, the drive-thru site at Tom Bennett Park began vaccinating local law enforcement officers who work for one of the county’s agencies and are 50 years old or over. Those local law enforcement officers who qualify and want a vaccine do not need to make an appointment, but instead can just show up between noon and 5 p.m.

The site at Tom Bennett will also begin undergoing upgrades next week, including the installation of more structurally efficient tents with air-conditioning.

“We are always trying to improve this process,” Saur said.