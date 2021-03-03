Commissioner Servia asks Gov. Ron DeSantis to vaccinate more seniors in her district

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia urged state leaders to provide additional vaccines for senior citizens in her district.

The letter highlighted several opportunities for the health officials to partner with Manatee to distribute vaccines by tapping into the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool or working with a large neighborhood.

Servia thanked the governor for his leadership throughout the pandemic before asking him to consider inoculating older residents in her district, which is home to several mobile home parks and an older population.

“Many of my constituents don’t feel comfortable driving (or can’t drive) long distances to receive a vaccine,” she wrote. “I’m writing to ask that you please consider bringing a pop-up clinic to our district.”

Servia’s request comes after a series of COVID-19 vaccine pop-up sites in other parts of the county. DeSantis brought a controversial drive-thru site to Lakewood Ranch in February. A separate pop-up site began earlier this week at the Colony Cove mobile home park in Ellenton.

The planning of the Lakewood Ranch site came under fire after the Board of County Commissioners learned that only residents of two zip codes in Lakewood Ranch were eligible to receive the vaccine and Commissioner Vanessa Baugh helped organize the event without informing fellow board members. Servia shared her letter to DeSantis with the board Tuesday afternoon.

Reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, Servia said she didn’t believe it was unfair for her to reach out to the governor directly, arguing that she was fighting for underserved residents in the community. The appointments would be available to everyone in the county using the Vaccine Standby Pool.

“It wouldn’t be an issue at all. It would be the local government deciding who gets appointments,” Servia explained. “I would honor the board’s randomized lottery system.”

Servia’s District 4 includes southern parts of the county, including Tallevast, Bayshore Gardens and Whitfield. The district also includes the Trailer Estates and Golf Lakes Estates mobile home parks that are home to around 2,000 residents eligible for the vaccine.

According to Servia, those mobile home parks could also serve as ideal vaccination sites. She also recommended using the DeSoto Square Mall parking lot or the Bayshore Gardens Recreation Center.

Servia said she’s hopeful that DeSantis will act on her request, which would be another opportunity to inject vaccines in another part of the county. In conversations with residents, she said travel distance is a key factor for them when considering how they might receive a vaccine.

“I think he wants to get the vaccines out as badly as I do,” said Servia. “I tried to pick locations where a mobile clinic could work with enough parking and space. I’m trying to get a variety of vaccines.”