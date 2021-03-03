Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 5 more Manatee County residents. Statewide death toll nears 32,000

Five more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there have been 607 residents who have died from the respiratory illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 132 residents and one non-resident were confirmed Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,267 residents and 562 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state reported 6,014 new coronavirus infections. There have now been 1,924,114 people infected with the coronavirus across the state.

Manatee County had 87 new cases reported on Wednesday, making 32,176 people locally who have contracted the coronavirus.

Statewide, 1,773,638 people were fully inoculated against the coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning, according to the health department. Another 1,400,524 people in the state have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Manatee County, there have been 27,120 people fully inoculated and another 33,581 people who have received a first dose.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
