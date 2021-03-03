COVID-19 kills 5 more Manatee County residents. Statewide death toll nears 32,000

Five more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there have been 607 residents who have died from the respiratory illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 132 residents and one non-resident were confirmed Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,267 residents and 562 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state reported 6,014 new coronavirus infections. There have now been 1,924,114 people infected with the coronavirus across the state.

Manatee County had 87 new cases reported on Wednesday, making 32,176 people locally who have contracted the coronavirus.

Statewide, 1,773,638 people were fully inoculated against the coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning, according to the health department. Another 1,400,524 people in the state have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Manatee County, there have been 27,120 people fully inoculated and another 33,581 people who have received a first dose.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,122 to 27,220. The death toll rose from 743 to 747.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,823 to 3,834. The death toll decreased from 75 to 74.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,800 to 2,807. The death toll rose from 30 to 31.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 111,990 to 112,267. The death toll rose from 1,518 to 1,521.

Pinellas County cases increased from 66,894 to 67,061. The death toll rose from 1,456 to 1,463.

This is a developing story and will be updated.