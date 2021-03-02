DeSantis orders flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims

The U.S. flag waves at half-staff to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Miami-Dade County Courthouse at 73 W. Flagler St., in downtown Miami, Florida, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Special for the Miami Herald

Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday at state and local government buildings throughout Florida to honor people who have died of COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday.

The move came almost exactly a year after DeSantis declared a public health emergency on March 1, 2020, because of the pandemic. As of a Tuesday count, 31,135 Florida residents and 561 non-residents had died because of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website.