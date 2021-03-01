Florida expands vaccine eligibility to police, firefighters, teachers ages 50 and up

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced three new categories of Floridians over the age of 50 would soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine: sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers.

“I’ll be signing an executive order later today to expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement age 50 and above, all firefighters age 50 and above and all K-12 school personnel age 50 and above,” DeSantis said at a Monday news conference at the Florida Capitol.

DeSantis’ statement was made almost in passing at a news conference intended to spotlight Legislation that cracks down on foreign influence in Florida institutions.

Many details about the governor’s statement on vaccine eligibility were unclear. When precisely would this new group of people be eligible for shots? Who exactly is included in the three groups mentioned by the governor — for example, do substitute teachers count?

DeSantis did not take questions Monday.

This latest executive order follows one he signed late Friday that allowed doctor’s offices and pharmacies to offer shots to people deemed “extremely vulnerable” to the coronavirus.

Before that order was issued, the state had allowed only hospitals to provide coronavirus vaccines to people under 65 with certain medical conditions. It’s not clear how Friday’s order will work in practice, including whether pharmacies will require people to have doctor’s notes to get doses.

Like the order DeSantis teased Monday, Friday’s policy change — which is a game changer for thousands of Floridians — was enacted with little communication or elaboration from the governor’s office.