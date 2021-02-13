Manatee County adds 138 new COVID-19 cases as state reports more than 7,500

There are 138 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to Florida health officials on Saturday. The state tallied 7,515 new cases.

Manatee County has recorded 30,256 cases since the outbreak began, while Florida’s total cases now number 1,821,937.

No new deaths were recorded in Manatee County leaving the death toll at 547. Statewide, another 118 Floridians have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 28,565, not including 496 nonresidents.

Not counting 320 vaccinations given in Manatee County on Saturday, the total number of vaccinations administered locally rose to 38,712. Thus far, 16,778 people have completed their vaccination series.

The 138 new cases were reported out of 2,462 test results for a local daily positivity rate of about 5.5%.

Long-term care facility cases in Manatee County rose to 1,320. Those cases represent just 4% of the total cases, but 171 of the total fatalities have been linked back to local long-term care facilities. It’s an increase of five deaths since last week’s long-term care facility report.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent 18% of the total cases, but 81% of the total deaths.

There have been 3,805 pediatric cases locally and those under the age of 18 continue to test a much higher rate than the county average at 13.4%.

Manatee County deaths by age group:

14 and under: Zero

15-24: One

25-34: Six

35-44: 13

45-54: 24

55-64: 62

65-74: 107

75-84: 179

85 plus: 155

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 30,118 to 30,256.

The death toll remained at 547.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,303 to 1,307.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 13,726 compared to 15,616 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 5.48%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,814,422 to 1,821,937.

The death toll increased from 28,565 to 28,683, not including 496 nonresident deaths.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.44%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,878 to 25,948. The death toll remained at 676.

Pinellas County cases increased from 62,788 to 63,023. The death toll was reduced from 1,372 to 1,371.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 105,621 to 106,060. The death toll remained at 1,395.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,694 to 2,699. The death toll remained at 25.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,524 to 3,541. The death toll remained at 69.