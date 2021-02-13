Coronavirus

Manatee County adds 138 new COVID-19 cases as state reports more than 7,500

Manatee

There are 138 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to Florida health officials on Saturday. The state tallied 7,515 new cases.

Manatee County has recorded 30,256 cases since the outbreak began, while Florida’s total cases now number 1,821,937.

No new deaths were recorded in Manatee County leaving the death toll at 547. Statewide, another 118 Floridians have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 28,565, not including 496 nonresidents.

Not counting 320 vaccinations given in Manatee County on Saturday, the total number of vaccinations administered locally rose to 38,712. Thus far, 16,778 people have completed their vaccination series.

The 138 new cases were reported out of 2,462 test results for a local daily positivity rate of about 5.5%.

Long-term care facility cases in Manatee County rose to 1,320. Those cases represent just 4% of the total cases, but 171 of the total fatalities have been linked back to local long-term care facilities. It’s an increase of five deaths since last week’s long-term care facility report.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent 18% of the total cases, but 81% of the total deaths.

There have been 3,805 pediatric cases locally and those under the age of 18 continue to test a much higher rate than the county average at 13.4%.

Manatee County deaths by age group:

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service