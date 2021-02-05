You may be fined up to $1,500 if you refuse to wear a mask while traveling, TSA says

Travelers wearing protective face masks check-in their bags at the Miami International Airport on Monday, December 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday it will recommend fining travelers anywhere between $250 and $1,500 for failing to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring people to wear face masks while traveling via plane, bus and train, as well as in airports and rail stations.

The mask requirement went into effect Tuesday and will remain active until May 11.

The minimum fine of $250 applies to first offenders, while the maximum fine of $1,500 applies to repeat offenders, the administration said in a Jan. 31 statement updated Friday.

However, the TSA may consider more expensive fines depending on the manner of the offense.

“Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges,” the administration said. “TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask.”

People who attempt to pass through airport security checkpoints without a mask “may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport.” The only time masks may temporarily come off is to verify passengers’ identity before passing through security, according to the news release.

The only exceptions to the mask mandate include travelers under 2 years old, those with disabilities that interfere with their ability to wear a face covering, “as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” as well as people who can’t wear one because of workplace health-, safety- or job duty-related risks masks could pose.

The TSA follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says masks should cover the nose and mouth and fit “snugly” without side gaps. Masks with slits, exhalation valves or other punctures are not acceptable. Face shields and goggles cannot be worn as a substitute for a mask.

Research shows masks can prevent the spread of the coronavirus by capturing respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes that may contain viral particles.

There are more than 26.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with nearly 457,000 deaths as of Feb. 5, according to Johns Hopkins. Globally, there are more than 105.1 million coronavirus cases and more than 2.2 million deaths.