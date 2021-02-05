Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más are next up to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Florida

Seniors 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at select Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida.

The federal government is preparing to ship a million doses to national and regional pharmacy chains across the country as part of a federal pharmacy program. The program, rolling out across the country next week, has listed Walmart and Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers as pharmacies in Florida set to receive vaccines soon.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies won’t have vaccines available in Florida yet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it worked with each state to determine which pharmacy partners would be activated first during the program’s rollout. Pharmacies were selected based on factors that include the number of stores available in the state and the ability to reach populations considered to be most at risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

When will Walmart and Winn-Dixie have COVID-19 vaccines in Florida?

Steven Senne AP

Walmart, which is already distributing vaccines in more than a dozen states, says it will begin administering vaccines in Florida as soon as it receives shipments from the federal government. As for Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, the company told Spectrum Bay News 9 that vaccines will be available at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys supermarket stores in Florida starting Thursday.

Walmart and Southeastern Grocers did not immediately respond to Miami Herald’s inquiry, including questions on which stores will get vaccines and if any will be located in South Florida. Once vaccines become available, seniors and qualifying healthcare workers will have to book a slot through an online portal.

Another pharmacy listed in the program is Publix, which has already been administering vaccines to eligible Florida residents at more than 200 stores across the state. Vaccines have not been available at Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

When asked about the future of vaccine availability at Miami-Dade and Broward stores, Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said it would be “premature” to comment on the company’s plans. She said Publix is still waiting on additional details, including how many doses the company is expected to receive from the incoming shipment.

The federal government allocated the vaccines under the pharmacy program based on the population of each state and jurisdiction, just like it has done for other vaccine distribution providers, according to the New York Times. The CDC said that the companies enrolled in the federal pharmacy program will eventually have vaccines available in every state where they have stores and long-term care pharmacy locations.

This article will be updated.