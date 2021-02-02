Coronavirus

9 more Manatee School District students catch COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

Manatee

Nine students at eight Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 105 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

The case at Tillman Elementary was the first reported at the school during the second semester, which started Jan. 4.

As of Tuesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 16 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School and 13 at Braden River High School.

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 204 coronavirus infections and at least 2,817 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service