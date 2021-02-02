9 more Manatee School District students catch COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Nine students at eight Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 105 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Blackburn Elementary School: Two positive students and 41 exposures.

Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and six exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and two exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Moody Elementary School. One positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Tillman Elementary School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Witt Elementary School: One positive student and 17 exposures.

The case at Tillman Elementary was the first reported at the school during the second semester, which started Jan. 4.

As of Tuesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 16 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School and 13 at Braden River High School.

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 204 coronavirus infections and at least 2,817 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.