Visiting De Soto National Memorial? Here’s what to know about new mask rules

Visitors to De Soto National Memorial in Manatee County, along with all other federally-managed parks, are now required to wear face coverings in certain scenarios to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park staff at De Soto and many other national park sites had previously encouraged the use of masks, along with social distancing, but it was not required.

The National Park Service officially implemented the new rules at all of its facilities on Tuesday. They reflect an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 that requires face coverings in all federal buildings and on federal land.

What does it mean for a visit to a national park site?

Masks are now required inside of all buildings, including restrooms, visitor centers and historic structures, according to the National Park Service, as well as in any situation when social distancing cannot be maintained.

That can include outdoor areas such as narrow or crowded trails, overlooks or parking lots, according to the agency.

The National Parks Service did not provide any information about how park officials will enforce the new face covering requirements.

In a press release, NPS Office of Public Health director Sara Newman called on the public to take responsibility.

“Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Newman said. “Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

At De Soto National Memorial, the visitor center has been closed and activities canceled since early in the pandemic.

The visitor center remains closed, and park staff recently announced that in-person visitor programming is canceled through at least April due to high levels of COVID-19 in the area. In the interim, the park has offered alternate activities like virtual scavenger hunts and trail tour videos.

The park’s parking lots, grounds, trails and restrooms remain open for locals and visitors to enjoy. The parking lot is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, while the grounds are open from dawn to dusk.