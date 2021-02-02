COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County surpass 500. Almost 29,000 have been infected

COVID-19 has killed four more Manatee County residents, sending the official death toll locally since the start of the pandemic to 503, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 137 residents and three non-residents caused by COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday. A total of 26,822 residents and 447 non-residents have died, according to the health department.

Across Florida, there were also 10,533 new coronavirus infections reported Tuesday. Infections in the state now total 1,737,640.

In Manatee County, there were 212 new cases cases reported, raising the total case count to 28,914.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,833 to 25,015. The death toll rose from 624 to 625.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,376 to 3,401. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,587 to 2,596. The death toll rose from 23 to 24.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 100,990 to 101,551. The death toll decreased from 1,319 to 1,317.





Pinellas County cases increased from 59,716 to 60,130. The death toll increased from 1,304 to 1,305.





This is a developing story and will be updated.