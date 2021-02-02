Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County surpass 500. Almost 29,000 have been infected

Manatee

COVID-19 has killed four more Manatee County residents, sending the official death toll locally since the start of the pandemic to 503, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 137 residents and three non-residents caused by COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday. A total of 26,822 residents and 447 non-residents have died, according to the health department.

Across Florida, there were also 10,533 new coronavirus infections reported Tuesday. Infections in the state now total 1,737,640.

In Manatee County, there were 212 new cases cases reported, raising the total case count to 28,914.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
