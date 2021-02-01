Coronavirus

15 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

Fifteen more people in the Manatee County School District  10 students and five employees — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 195 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school.
Manatee

The newest cases were reported at:

The cases at Harvey and Witt elementary schools, as well as at the Professional Support Center, were the first reported at those locations during the second semester of the school year, which started Jan. 4.

As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 15 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 14 at Parrish Community High School and 13 at Braden River High School.

As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 195 coronavirus infections and at least 2,712 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

  Comments  
