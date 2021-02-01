15 more COVID-19 cases in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Fifteen more people in the Manatee County School District 10 students and five employees — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 195 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school. File photo

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore High School: Two positive students and 11 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Lee Middle School: One positive student and 15 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 14 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Oneco Elementary School: One positive student and 28 exposures.

Professional Support Student: One positive student and one exposure.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary: One positive student, one positive employee and nine exposures.

Sugg Middle School: One positive employee and six exposures.

Williams Elementary School: Two positive employees and 39 exposures.

Witt Elementary School: One positive employee and 20 exposures.

The cases at Harvey and Witt elementary schools, as well as at the Professional Support Center, were the first reported at those locations during the second semester of the school year, which started Jan. 4.

As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 15 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 14 at Parrish Community High School and 13 at Braden River High School.

As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 195 coronavirus infections and at least 2,712 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.