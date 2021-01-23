Manatee County hits an unfortunate COVID-19 milestone, surpassing 27,000 cases

COVID-19 cases in Manatee County hit an unfortunate milestone on Saturday with the total number of infections since the outbreak surpassing 27,000 cases with a total of 27,224.

Florida health officials reported 234 new local cases on Saturday, which were among 3,532 test results.

There were no new deaths in Manatee County leaving the local death toll at 484, but another 153 Floridians have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 25,164. That does not include another 394 nonresidents who were infected while in Florida.

The state reported 12,311 new cases bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 1,639,914. More than 70,000 Floridians have now been hospitalized from the disease as of Saturday.

Locally, seven more people have been hospitalized bringing the total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak to 1,217.

While long-term care facility cases have dropped to just 4% of the total number of cases in Manatee County, 11 new deaths were reported this week in those facilities, bringing the total number of deaths to 161 of the 484 deaths that have been linked back to them.

Those over the age of 64 continue to be hit the hardest by the disease, representing just 18% of the total number of cases, but 79% of the fatalities.

The total number of pediatric cases in Manatee County rose to 3,288 and those under the age of 18 continue to test at more than double the county’s positivity rate at 13.3%.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 26,990 to 27,224.

The death toll remained at 484.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,210 to 1,217.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 12,355 compared to 14,070 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.26%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,627,603 to 1,639,914

The death toll increased from 25,011 to 25,164 not including 397 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.54%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,603 to 23,718. The death toll was reduced from 604 to 602.

Pinellas County cases increased from 56,247 to 56,564. The death toll increased from 1,209 to 1,220.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 95,477 to 96,388. The death toll increased from 1,220 to 1,233.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,472 to 2,487. The death toll remained at 22.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,273 to 3,279. The death toll was reduced from 68 to 66.